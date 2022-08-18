Oman’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) has qualified 10 bidders to submit proposals to Design, finance, construct and maintain 42 schools under the country’s first-ever public-private partnership (PPP) programme for the education sector following the announcement of the PPP Law in 2019.

170 companies had expressed interest, 14 had submitted request for qualification (RFQ) and 10 bidders have been qualified to proceed to the next stage, Oman’s Ministry of Finance tweeted.

The qualified bidders are Aberdeen Standard Investcorp Infrastructure Partners, Al Madina Real Estate, Galfar Engineering and Contracting, Lamar Holding, Muscat National Development & Investment (ASAAS), Tamasuk Holding, Vision International Investment Company, Oman Investment Corporation, Renaissance Services, Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting.

