A feasibility study could soon be launched on a pathbreaking plan to revive old neighbourhoods across the country without government funding the project.

The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry will conduct a technical, legal and financial study of the parliamentary proposal, where private developers and citizens could join hands to revamp dilapidated homes.

The ministry said it will evaluate the extent to which the proposal can be implemented in one of the old neighbourhoods, describing it as an innovative idea.

The ministry was replying to a parliamentary proposal to rehabilitate homes through a joint project with an investment company.

It also seeks to help citizens who own land in old areas earmarked for development.

According to the proposal, the ministry will provide temporary residential units for those living in the areas.

Their plots will however, not be acquired, instead the owners will also join the development scheme as partners.

The proposal aims to modernise towns and villages while preserving the heritage, increase state revenues, boost income for residents who own houses there, reduce housing ministry’s waiting lists, create a tourist attraction and improve services.

The Works Ministry said the proposal will contribute to revitalising tourism and the real estate market in Bahrain.

