Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi said the ministry is working in co-ordination with the King Fahad Causeway Authority and the Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services to prepare the necessary studies for the execution of the King Hamad Causeway project.

The project study phase has recently been completed, as the outputs of this phase have been carefully studied and included in the implementation model in partnership with the private sector to obtain the best offers and bids from companies with experience in the field of trains and railways, he said.

Co-ordination is underway to obtain the necessary approvals from both countries to press ahead with tender procedures for the project pre-qualification, he added.

He pointed out that the ministry is working on preparing the King Hamad Causeway route. The land route reservation has been completed.

In his first Press interview since his appointment, the minister announced that the first phase of the Bahrain Metro project will be implemented in partnership with the private sector, with a total length of 29km, including 20 stations.

In March 2023, the ministry completed the pre-qualification stage for consortiums.

Seven associations of companies specialised in financing, construction, operating trains, etc were qualified, so that the main tender to appoint the consortium executing the project will be issued to qualified companies only, immediately after obtaining the final approval.

The minister revealed that Bahrain is considering opening new lines with a number of countries, including Iraq and China, pointing out that all lines are being studied to serve the interests of Bahrain and other parties.