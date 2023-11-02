Oxagon, Neom’s advanced manufacturing and innovation city, has announced that it has reached a significant milestone by breaking ground on its research and innovation (R&I) campus, designed by the renowned architect Grimshaw and engineered by international consultancy firm Buro Happold.

Situated at the heart of the research and innovation district, the campus will span over 200,000 sq m and will be equipped with state-of-the-art labs, prototyping areas, co-working and office spaces, and digitally enabled facilities, fostering a dynamic environment for businesses and entrepreneurs, said Oxagon in its LinkedIn post.

The developer is now accelerating construction with the support of its partners Parsons Corporation, Mott MacDonald and Emaar Al Bader Contracting of Saudi Arabia.

Oxagon, the octagonal-shaped industrial city within the $500-billion Neom futuristic city, will cover 48 sq km area. It will host some of the world-leading utilities and industrial infrastructure which includes the world’s large green hydrogen project by Neom Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC).

