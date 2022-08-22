Dubai-based real estate developer Nakheel announced on Monday that it has unveiled a new master plan for the Dubai Islands (formerly known as Deira Islands) project aimed at reshaping waterfront concepts and lifestyles.

The developer said in a press statement that the project would consist of five islands with a total area of 17 square kilometres (sq km).

It said the project would incorporate 20 kilometres of beaches, including a sustainable Blue Flag beach, around 2 sq km of gardens, open spaces and premium golf courses overlooking the Arabian Gulf, a network of marinas and walking and cycling trails along beaches, canals and waterways in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 to develop vibrant and healthy communities.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

