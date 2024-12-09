Morocco’s high-speed rail project has garnered significant investor attention, with financing offers exceeding $13 billion well above the $8.8 billion target set by the country’s National Office of Railways (ONCF), according to Reuters and local newspapers.

They said African Development Bank (AfDB) President Akinwumi Adesina shared these figures Friday last week while speaking to media after the three-day Africa Investment Forum in Rabat.

He said the strategic project is one of the “major successes of this edition," which attracted a total of $29.2 billion of investment interest across various projects on the continent.

In November, Morocco had awarded contracts to several local and Chinese companies as part of phase 1 of the project to build a 430-kilometre (km) high-speed railway from the Western Marrakesh city to Kneitra in the Northwest through Casablanca, Morocco’s largest city.

