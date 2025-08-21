The Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA) has awarded contracts worth 4.4 billion Moroccan dirhams ($440 million) to two Moroccan construction giants for major airport expansions.

Jet Contractors and SGTM will handle extensive renovations at Marrakech-Menara and Agadir-Al Massira airports, significantly increasing their passenger capacities.

Jet Contractors secured the Marrakech-Menara project on 18 August with a bid of MAD 2.2 billion ($220 million), according to local press reports.

Their proposal was deemed “more advantageous” than competing offers from the TGCC/Inter Tridim consortium and SGTM. The company will expand the passenger terminal to approximately 142,000 square metres (sqm).

The project includes major exterior improvements to roadways, green spaces, and new fountains. These enhancements aim to increase the airport’s annual capacity from 9 to 16 million passengers.

SGTM won the contract for Agadir-Al Massira with an equivalent MAD 2.2 billion ($220 million) bid. Their offer was considered the lowest compared to the TGCC/Inter Tridim group after technical evaluation. The project will expand the passenger terminal to a total area of 75,000 sqm.

The Agadir expansion includes 23,800 sqm of renovations to the existing terminal and 51,200 sqm of new construction.

SGTM will also build road infrastructure, handle exterior landscaping, and extend access roads and vehicle parking. These improvements will increase the airport’s annual capacity from 3 to 7 million passengers.

These developments are part of ONDA’s “Airports 2030” strategy to modernise Morocco’s airport infrastructure.

On Monday, a Zawya Projects report said ONDA had launched airport upgrade tenders for four airports worth over $22 million.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

