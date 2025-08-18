Morocco’s National Airports Office (ONDA) has announced a series of infrastructure tenders at four airports worth over 200 million Moroccan dirhams ($22 million), with bids due in September 2025.

At Tétouan – Sania Ramel Airport: New aircraft parking area and roadway works valued at more than MAD 107 million, with bids closing on 23 September.

Marrakech Menara Airport: Construction of restroom blocks estimated at MAD 47.96 million, with proposals due by 4 September.

Al Hoceima – Cherif Idrissi Airport: New aircraft parking area and runway edge treatment works are planned, with investment of MAD 42.9 million, closing on 23 September.

At Tangier Ibn Battuta Airport: Project to expand the baggage claim area has been launched with a budget of MAD 5.38 million, with submissions required by 4 September.

(1 US Dollar = 8.99 Moroccan dirhams)

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

