French construction and engineering firm Egis has been appointed as general consultant for external control on 450-kilometre Kenitra-Marrakech high-speed railway by Morocco’s national railway operator ONCF.

Egis said in a press statement that the project is divided into three phases. The first phase is a 150-km-long line connecting Kenitra to Ain Sebaa, while the second phase will connect Ain Sebaa to Nouaceur with a 130-km-long line. The final phase includes a 212-km line joining Nouaceur and Marrakech.

Egis was in charge of the integrated programme management of track, catenary and construction depots for the 200-km Tangier-Kenitra line, the first high-speed line in Africa and in the Arab world.

The project is an element of the Rail Morocco 2040 plan and constitutes a strategically important link in the continued development of the country’s high-speed network.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)