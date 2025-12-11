Abu Dhabi’s Modon Properties has awarded a 1 billion UAE dirhams ($272 million) construction contract to Trojan Construction Group for the execution of the Maysan residential project on Reem Island.

The contract covers the development of two fully integrated residential districts - Mayar and Thoraya - forming part of the wider Maysan masterplan, Modon said in a statement.

Mayar will comprise 60 townhouses and 132 stacked maisonettes while Thoraya will feature 184 townhouses accessed through a private entrance.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.