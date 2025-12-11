PHOTO
Abu Dhabi’s Modon Properties has awarded a 1 billion UAE dirhams ($272 million) construction contract to Trojan Construction Group for the execution of the Maysan residential project on Reem Island.
The contract covers the development of two fully integrated residential districts - Mayar and Thoraya - forming part of the wider Maysan masterplan, Modon said in a statement.
Mayar will comprise 60 townhouses and 132 stacked maisonettes while Thoraya will feature 184 townhouses accessed through a private entrance.
(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.