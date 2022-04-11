ArabFinance: Misr Italia Properties has signed a new partnership agreement with ASASS Construction to conclude the construction work of IL BOSCO New Capital and IL BOSCO City New Cairo, according to an emailed press release on April 10th.

The newly signed agreement aims to accelerate the delivery process of new phases in IL BOSCO New Capital and IL BOSCO City New Cairo as per the agreed-upon contractual delivery dates.

ASASS will be in charge of the construction work of phase one of IL BOSCO City New Cairo as well as the buildings of phase one and the villas of phases two and three of IL BOSCO New Capital.

This strategic partnership comes in line with Misr Italia’s strategy to cooperate with credible partners to maintain the highest levels of quality across its projects.

Misr Italia has successfully completed 100% of the first phase villas in IL Bosco project in the Administrative Capital ahead of the agreed-upon date and has also completed 80% of the second phase villas.

The real estate developer aims to invest EGP 800 million in the first phase of IL BOSCO City New Cairo in 2022 to ensure on-time delivery in 2024.

Both IL BOSCO New Capital and IL BOSCO City New Cairo projects are designed by Callison RTKL and DMA.