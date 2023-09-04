Dubai-based international real estate developer MERED has forayed into the UAE with plans to launch its flagship project in Dubai Internet City.

No details of the project were released.

However, the company said in a statement that Pininfarina, an Italy-based architecture and lifestyle design house, is the project’s architect.

MERED aims to develop a portfolio of ultra-high-end residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments in line with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.