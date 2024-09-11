Dubai-based developer Meraas announced on Wednesday the launch of 200 three, four and five-bedroom villas within its standalone The Acres luxury residential community in Dubailand.

The Acres master plan comprises of 1,200 three to seven-bedroom villas.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, of which Meraas is a subsidiary, said the latest release will continue to prioritise energy efficiency and water conservation, and commitment to sustainability.

Meraas is aiming to achieve LEED Community certification for The Acres with targets of 80 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per capita and 33 percent less water than the UAE average and meet 100 percent of irrigation demand through treated wastewater.

Amenities at the development include a nursery, school, clinic, mosques, clubhouses, a retail area, a 2,000 sqm Edible Garden, a walking and biking trail network, outdoor gym, kids’ playgrounds, swimming pools and sports areas.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.