Marriott International has signed an agreement with NEOM to open two luxury properties in Trojena, the $500 billion gigaproject’s mountain destination in the northwest region of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement includes opening the Kingdom’s first W Hotel and a JW Marriott property.

The W Hotel in Trojena is expected to have 236 rooms, including 47 suites, offer four dining destinations and retail space. The hotel will be situated within Lake Village, which will have a 2.8-kilometre-long lake.

JW Marriott Hotel will be situated in The Bow, anticipated to be a futuristic water world. Immersed inside the lake and surrounded by mountain-scape, the substructure will be designed to resist the weight and pressure of the surrounding water. At the same time, the remaining spaces will be easily adaptable to allow for multi-season use, including an atrium capable of hosting large events.

The hotel will have 500 luxury rooms and suites with recreational offerings.

No details were shared on construction tenders or the cost of the projects.

Trojena is positioned as a year-round adventure sports destination, including skiing, water sports, hiking and mountain biking. It will be the host of the 2029 Asian Winter Games.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

