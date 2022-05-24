The Capital Municipality is keen to strengthen its partnership with the merchants of the Manama Central Market by discussing rehabilitation and development projects, as well as obstacles to maintenance and organisation work and ways to address them.

This came during a visit to the Manama Central Market by the Director General of the Capital Municipality, Eng. Muhammad Saad Al Sahli, to review the progress of maintenance work and discuss the merchants’ needs for services that would improve the existing facilities.

Al Sahli pointed out that the development of the central market requires effective community partnership to provide an integrated service environment for all. “As part of efforts to improve the level of services at the Manama Central Market, the Capital Municipality has completed the replacement of all concrete tables covered with ceramics in the fish market according to the specifications approved by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

He added that the Capital Municipality is continuing to implement internal and external maintenance plans for the Manama Central Market, which include maintaining the efficiency of air conditioners, strengthening lighting, ensuring the effectiveness of the sewage network, and periodic fault detection with an integrated maintenance team equipped with the latest maintenance tools and techniques and working 24 hours a day, in addition to providing hygiene services throughout the market.

© 2022 News of Bahrain Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).