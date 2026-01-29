PHOTO
Makkah Construction and Development Company has secured a Shariah-compliant bridge financing of 880 million Saudi riyals ($234.62 million) from Bank AlJazira.
The company will use the facility and internal resources to fund the land plot in Makkah, it said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.
The loan duration is six months and is guaranteed by the company-owned government sukuk.
In December, the developer purchased a land plot 500 meters from the Grand Mosque plaza in Makkah for SAR 980 million.
The land will be used to develop a mixed-use real estate asset comprising a hotel and a mall.
(Editing by Anoop Menon)
