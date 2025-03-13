Bahrain - A series of initiatives aiming to elevate the urban environment and improve public spaces across Bahrain’s capital are set to be unveiled in the coming two years.

The multi-million dinar projects include park and waterfront enhancements, street beautification, intersection upgrades and market renovations.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry projects director Mohammed Ali revealed the ambitious plans during yesterday’s Capital Trustees Board meeting at the Capital Trustees Authority in Manama.

Mr Ali highlighted the strategic vision behind these initiatives. “Our goal is to enhance the quality of life in the capital by providing sustainable urban environments and modern facilities that meet the needs of residents and visitors alike,” he said.

“The ministry is expediting the execution of essential projects such as public parks and street beautification while ensuring environmentally sustainable solutions.

Designs for public park (2) in the East Sitra Housing Town

“The ministry’s ambitious development plan underscores Bahrain’s commitment to urban modernisation and sustainable growth, aligning with the country’s Vision 2030.

“As these projects move forward, they promise to transform the capital into a more liveable, green and aesthetically pleasing urban space, benefiting both residents and visitors alike.”

During the meeting, specific details including costs and progress reports were placed on the table. It was also revealed that a site originally earmarked for the once-popular Flea Market, which has been closed since 2020, has now been taken for a green nursery project.

Mr Ali, centre, at the meeting

Mr Ali described one of the flagship projects as the King Faisal Corniche Development, spanning 70,800sqm along a 1,400-metre stretch.

“This project features a pedestrian walkway, sports courts, play areas and extensive green spaces, making it a prime recreational destination,” he added. “With a total budget of BD4.96 million, the project has reached a 10 per cent completion rate.

“This project will serve as a premier waterfront destination, offering a balanced mix of recreation, sports and relaxation, ultimately enhancing Bahrain’s attractiveness as a tourist hub.”

He added that another significant initiative involves Adliya’s Block 338 Greening Project, designed to enhance the urban landscape with climbing plants, shaded areas and 2,500sqm of green space.

“The project, valued at BD250,000, has already seen contract signing and an initial 2pc progress rate.”

Mr Ali said the Eco-Walk Park in Zinj, Bahrain’s first-of-its-kind pedestrian-friendly initiative, is amongst the most innovative.

Artist impressions for the Eco-Walk in Zinj

“This 17,343sqm development includes an indoor multi-level walking path, commercial outlets, relaxation areas and parking facilities,” he added. “The project, with a BD3m budget, has moved forward with contract signing.”

He described work at the Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Intersection Beautification in Salmabad, as a ‘key infrastructure improvement project’ where detailed designs have been completed, pending financial approvals.

“This initiative aims to introduce lush green spaces and ornamental trees to enhance the visual appeal of the area,” he explained. “The project has an allocated budget of BD600,000.”

Bahrain Bay bridge development

Mr Ali said another major undertaking is the Bahrain Bay Bridge enhancement, which focuses on greening the area beneath the bridge with carefully selected trees and shrubs.

“The BD800,000 project is awaiting financial approvals before implementation begins.”

Mr Ali said the ‘Old Manama Souq Development – Phase Two’ seeks to unify the market’s storefront designs while preserving its historic character. “With a budget of BD1.85m, work is currently underway on detailed architectural drawings,” he remarked.

The Old Manama Souq revamp plans

“Also, we have plans to remodel the Sitra Central Market for BD200,000. Traditional markets are an essential part of our history and economy, and our efforts are focused on ensuring they remain vibrant and relevant while maintaining their historic identity.”

Meanwhile, Mr Ali pointed out that the Tubli Walkway Expansion – Phase Two will extend the existing pathway by 450m, incorporating family seating areas, green landscapes and public facilities such as restrooms.

“With a BD1.06m budget, the project’s detailed designs have been completed and financial approvals are being processed,” he added.

Mr Ali said a budget of BD347,875 has been allocated for two public parks covering around 4,200sqm in the new East Sitra Housing Town with 35pc of the work being complete.

“Also, a 711sqm public park is earmarked for Naim in Old Manama at a cost of BD64,320,” he said. “Designs for a 3,612m square green nursery would be ready by the second quarter of 2025 in the place of the site originally proposed for the Flea Market in Tubli.”

Mr Ali revealed that free renovations and expansions have been carried on 12 out of 27 needy families’ homes in the governorate.

He added that two have been just issued for tendering with the remaining 13 awaiting financing.

