In a significant development for the Al Batinah North Governorate, a series of road and lighting projects have been approved this year, with a total investment exceeding RO 38 million. These projects have been carefully selected based on their developmental, service, and social dimensions to meet the needs of the citizens.

Several roads have already been completed, while others are currently under construction or in the bidding phase for implementation in the six wilayats of: Suhar, Shinas, Liwa, Saham, Al Khabourah and Al Suwaiq.

With the launch of the vision for the Al Batinah North Governorate, specialised and high-quality projects will be implemented in each province, considering the economic, commercial, tourism, recreational, and social aspects. Close partnerships with the private sector will also be fostered to execute various projects that directly benefit the local population.

Projects in Suhar include the continuation of Jabal Sham road project, which spans 7 kilometres in its second phase. The project involves the construction of protective structures for existing box culverts, the creation of side drainage channels for rainwater, concrete and steel barriers, necessary protections for vertical and horizontal sections, and the establishment of a rockfall protection system along the road's 7-kilometre route, with heights reaching 50 metres.

Additionally, lighting works will be completed, protections for Falaj Al Shum in the road's vicinity will be installed, and the remnants of the previous project will be cleared. This project aims to reduce the road's previous steep slopes in accordance with the latest safety standards and technical specifications, mitigating accidents resulting from severe gradients.

It will also improve accessibility to villages and areas along its path, serving as a vital route for the stability and convenience of the wilayat's residents in their localities and facilitating access to the city centre.

Another project in Suhar is the second phase of the Yanba Al Arad road pavement, spanning two kilometres after the completion of the first phase, which covered 24 kilometres. The second phase will include protections for valleys and road sections at excavation sites, the construction of box culverts over the valleys, and the installation of concrete and steel traffic safety barriers.

In terms of vital projects in Saham, the rehabilitation of Al Bat'ha street in the Al Tareef area will involve the addition of a 3-kilometre asphalt layer, sidewalks, a sports walkway along the road, and the paving of parking areas for commercial buildings along the commercial strip. The design and construction of internal roads spanning 10 kilometres will also be implemented to keep pace with the significant urban development witnessed by the city.

Furthermore, a project to develop 32.6 kilometres of roads in industrial areas across the north, central, and south wilayats of the governorate has been assigned to 21 sites. The University Street in the Khawr Al Siyabi area, located in front of Sohar University and the University of Applied Sciences, will contribute to alleviating traffic congestion as it experiences significant traffic density.

Moreover, several other projects in different provinces, including lighting replacements with LED technology, road pavement, and the expansion of parking areas, are set to enhance transportation infrastructure and improve safety and convenience for the residents.

The approved projects reflect a strong commitment to advancing the Al Batinah North Governorate's growth and meeting the diverse needs of its communities. These developments are poised to have a positive impact on the economy, commerce, tourism, and overall quality of life in the governorate, while promoting sustainable practices and partnerships with the private sector.

