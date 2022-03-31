UAE - Liv Developers, a leading international luxury residential development company, has announced the launch of its newest project, Liv Marina, a 45-storeyed luxury residential development located in the most prime area of Dubai Marina.

The exclusive waterfront tower, to be completed by 2025, will provide residents with a quality lifestyle in the heart of the city.

Consisting of one-, two-, three-bedroom apartments and signature penthouses, Liv Marina will cater to buyers looking to live or invest in luxury boutique properties in one of Dubai’s most prominent locations.

With a development pipeline in excess of AED1.3 billion, the latest property supports the group’s planned expansion for Dubai as its focus city and follows the successful launch of Liv Residence in Dubai Marina in 2018, which completed in 2021.

Announcing the new project, Director Ishan Khwaja said: "Dubai remains one of the most attractive cities for real estate investors and we are looking forward to further expanding our footprint in the local market with new projects in the pipeline, all located in the most prestigious locations in Dubai."

"Liv Marina's launch further re-asserts the increased demand for our unique offering of luxury boutique developments in prime locations like Dubai Marina," stated Khwaja.

Conveniently situated in the heart of vibrant Dubai Marina, Liv Marina is located on the Marina waterfront next to Grosvenor House Hotel, and is within walking distance of the beach and a plethora of restaurants and shopping, he added.

According to him, the residents will get to enjoy an effortless resort-style living with a first-of-its-kind dedicated amenities floor in Dubai.

The 28,000 sq ft amenities deck will include an indoor and outdoor gym and yoga studios, a music room, conference and study facilities, a virtual golf room, a gaming and PlayStation room, and a lavish infinity pool along with lush tranquil space gardens and social areas for entertaining.

A kids’ pool, indoor and outdoor kids’ play areas and a trampoline park make it the ideal location for families in the heart of the city, he stated.

"From the moment, guests enter the building, the grand double-height lobby will be detailed to perfection for an impressive welcoming experience. With floor-to-ceiling windows, Liv Marina will allow natural light and uninterrupted views of the waterfront and ocean views," explained Khwaja.

The apartments are carefully designed with maximum efficiency in mind, to provide large and contemporary spaces. The tower will feature modern high-quality designs, including premium open-planned kitchens and the use of world-class renowned brands such as Villeroy & Boch and Siemens, he added.

