MINISTER of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to deliver infrastructural projects to Nigerians, saying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project will be delivered before December 25.

Fashola stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

When asked when the project will be completed, the minister said the Federal Government plans to deliver the project before Christmas.

“People used to do a one-week trip for a whole day, so that is progress. We plan to finish this year,” the minister said.

Fashola, however, said the government is waiting for the Oyo State government to play its role to aid the speedy completion of the project.

“It is less than two hours now to go to Ibadan, you can do Ibadan and come back twice a day now and we haven’t finished. We don’t want to finish and the road is open again.

“If you see, the lane marking is already going on, the road furniture is simultaneously being installed,” he stated.

The minister also unveiled the plan to open the Second Niger bridge before Christmas, despite the challenges facing the project.

The minister said he had directed the contractor to see that the project is delivered before the deadline, adding that the main bridge deck had been completed.

“We are planning, also before Christmas, to open that to the public for use because that is when there is a large movement,” he said.

