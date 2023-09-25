Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the main construction contract for its health centre in Southern Khaitan project by first quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the main construction contract was released on 13 August 2023 and the tender submission date has been extended from 24 September to 3 October 2023. The main contract is expected to be awarded by end of January 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of the work involves the construction, completion and maintenance of a health centre.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $30 million.

