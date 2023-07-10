The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award key contracts for its South Saad Al-Abdullah Residential City project in the third quarter of 2023.

The contracts awards are for main road, infrastructure and utility works and project management and supervision consultancy.

The bid evaluation is underway for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) contract for main road works, infrastructure networks, rainwater tanks and treatment water tank, a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

“The EPC contract is expected to be awarded by mid of August 2023,” the source said.

The tender was issued on 28 February 2023 to qualified bidders. The bid submission deadline was twice extended from 4 May to 8 June and later to 21 June 2023.

The list of commercial bidders included China Gezhouba Group Company joint venture with United Gulf Construction Co. (345.23 million Kuwaiti dinars); Makyol İnşaat Sanayi Turizm ve Ticaret (KWD428 million), Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting (KWD389 million), China First Highway Engineering Co. (KWD418 million), Limak Insaat Sanayi Ve Tikaret Anonim Sirketi (KWD430 million), Sinohydro Corporation (KWD412 million), Arab Contractors Construction Company - Osman Ahmed Osman & Co (KWD482 million), and Metallurgical Corporation of China (KWD419 million). KCC Engineering & Contracting Company and Kolin Insaat Turizm Sanayi Ve Ticaret didn’t submit commercial bids.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2027, the source said.

The project management and supervision consultancy contract for main road, infrastructure and utility works is contract is expected to be awarded by September 2023, a second source told Zawya Projects.

The tender was issued on 6 April 2023 to the qualified bidders and the bid submission is scheduled on 12 July 2023, the source said.

The contract value is estimated to be $150 million, he added.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

