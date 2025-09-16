KUWAIT CITY - The Municipal Council, chaired by Abdullah Al-Mahri, on Monday approved the final draft of a proposed amendment to the schedule of requirements and specifications for residential complexes inside and outside Kuwait City.

During its session, the Council also approved a request from the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation to construct four temporary and permanent roads serving the Google Cloud Services site located south of Mutlaa. The roads will extend to Road No. 80 and connect to the road leading to the central market for vegetables and fruits.

The Council endorsed a letter from the Public Prosecution requesting an exemption from fees for issuing description certificates related to real estate cases currently under investigation by the prosecution.

Additionally, the Council approved requests from the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) to allocate the site of the facilities, administrative, and residential buildings area previously operated by a Saudi company in the Al-Zour area. It also approved the cancellation of a previously designated location for a fuel filling station in the Al-Oyoun area.

Further approvals included a request from the Ministry of Islamic Affairs to allocate a portion of the Abu Salama Mosque in the Al-Qasr area for the construction of a family residence for the mosque’s imam and muezzin.

The Council also granted approval to the General Fire Force for the allocation of a multi-story parking facility in the Mubarak Al-Abdullah suburb.

