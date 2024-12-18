Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has extended the bid submission deadline for the tender for the maintenance, construction, and small expansions of its buildings, hospitals, and healthcare centres.

The tender was issued on 20 October 2024 with a bid submission deadline of 24 November 2024.

“The deadline has been extended to 7 January 2025,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects. “The contract is expected to be awarded by March 2025, and the project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026.”

The project forms part of the Ministry's broader strategy to modernise its healthcare infrastructure and improve service delivery.

