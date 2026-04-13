Kuwait-listed Beyout Holding Company announced on Monday that its subsidiary Real Estate House, which leads the local consortium awarded the Al Muthanna Complex Real Estate Project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, has initiated procedures for the incorporation of the project company.

The investment company said in a bourse disclosure that Al-Muthanna Real Estate Development Company (K.S.C.C.) is being incorporated by Real Estate House with an issued and paid-up capital of 5 million Kuwaiti dinars.

Real Estate House will hold 30 percent and Beyout 10 percent of the total shares of the project company, the statement said.

Consortium member National Investments Company said in a separate disclosure that it will hold 20 percent stake in the project.

The remaining 40 percent will be owned by consortium members Arkan Kuwait Real Estate Company and Osoul Investment Company though the exact split hasn't been disclosed.

The consortium was declared the winning investor by Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) in January 2026.

The scope includes rehabilitation, renovation, development, major and routine maintenance, management, and operation under a 15-year usufruct arrangement, in accordance with Law No. 116 of 2014 governing PPPs and its Executive Regulations.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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