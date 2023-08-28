Kuwait is planning to revive a stalled project to build a heritage village in its capital Kuwait City comprising hotels, buildings and shops, a newspaper said on Monday.

The Kuwaiti cabinet has endorsed the project and instructed the Finance Ministry to coordinate with relevant departments to start construction, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, quoting official sources.

The project is located in Abdullah Al-Ahmed Street and comprises a five-star hotel, shopping areas, hotel villas and multi-purpose buildings, the report said.

“Phase one includes the infrastructure and multi-storey car parks…phase 2 comprises hotels and shopping areas besides several multi-storey buildings,” the report added without mentioning project costs.

Kuwait awarded the Heritage Village project more than 10 years ago, but it was frozen following a dispute between the government and the contactor.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

