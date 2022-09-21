KUWAIT CITY, Sept 20: The Council of Ministers recently introduced a special tender for providing advisory support services to the licensing bid for the planning, development, completion, operation, maintenance, exploitation and investment of the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Bridge axis sites, which consist of the north and south Islands and the north and south shores, reports Al-Anba daily.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers will officially announce the floatation of the tender No. 15-2023/2022 in the official gazette “Kuwait Al-Youm”, which is an indivisible tender for specialized companies to provide advisory support services for the planning licensing auction, and the development, completion, operation, maintenance, exploitation and investment of the Jaber Bridge axis sites, in accordance with the general specifications.

