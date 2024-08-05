Work is currently underway on the 'initial design' of the groundbreaking railway project linking Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, aimed at transporting passengers and goods, reported Arab Times.

The move comes following the go-ahead from The Project Management Committee of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia for the outcomes of the financial, economic, technical, and social feasibility study for the project.

Once the necessary procedures get completed, international companies will be invited to contribute at this stage, stated the report, citing a source.

The actual implementation of the project will begin in 2026, it added.

Once operational, the railway is expected to carry 3,300 passengers daily with six round trips, covering about 500 km in one hour and 40 minutes at high speed.

The railway line will start from the Shaddadiyah area in Kuwait and extend to Riyadh.

As per the project plan, it is expected to be completed within four years, said the source adding that it is part of a series of Kuwaiti-Saudi projects aimed at economic integration and strengthening historical relations between the two countries.

