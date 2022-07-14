Kuwait’s Ministry of Health (MOH) is expected to award the main construction contract for its Hawally Southern Health Centre, located in South Hawally, by the third quarter of 2022.

“The tender for the main construction work was issued on 15 December 2019. The bid submission deadline was 21 June 2022, which was extended to 26 July 2022. The contract award is expected by mid-September 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the demolition, construction, completion and maintenance of health centre, a laboratory, a pharmacy, an anti-natal centre, a child-care centre and other infrastructure works.

The project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimated cost of the project cost is $30 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)