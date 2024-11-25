Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award design and supervision consultancy contract for its Affordable 1,985 Residential and Commercial Development project in the first quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

He said the contract award is expected by January 2025, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $300 million.

The scope covers design and supervision services covering the construction, completion, and maintenance of 1,985 houses and public buildings, as well as infrastructure works, including asphalt surface layers, low and medium-pressure cable installations, and road lighting. The works are located in sectors BP4 and BP7 of the development.

The tender for the consultancy contract was initially issued on 8 August 2024, with a bid submission deadline of 29 September, later extended to 10 October.

The development aims to deliver a mix of residential and commercial units alongside public amenities, contributing to Kuwait’s vision for improved housing and urban planning.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

