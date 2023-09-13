A Kuwaiti company said on Wednesday it has won a contract for the construction of a shopping mall near the capital Kuwait City.

Injazzat Real Estate Development Company said in a statement on Kuwait’s bourse that the contract’s value is around four million Kuwaiti dinars ($13.2 million) and that the mall be built on an area of around 3,484 square metres.

The statement said the project is located in Khaitan in Farwaneya neighbourhood in the capital and it has been awarded by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW).

“This project is part of the public-private partnership contract…the partnership is for 22 years, including two years for project completion and 20 years for management.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.