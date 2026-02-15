The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) announced on Sunday the extension of bid submission deadline for its tender seeking advisory services for the re-tendering of projects on state-owned real estate.

The deadline has been extended from 5 March 2026 to 5 April 2026 by 12:00 pm.

Last month, KAPP in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, had launched a public tender inviting local, regional and international advisory firms to provide feasibility studies and tender documentation for the re-tendering of projects on state-owned real estate.

Projects included in the scope span a broad range of real estate and municipal assets, and include the Fahaheel Waterfront Development (Al Kout); the Waterfront Development Project - Phase Five (Marina Mall); two construction waste treatment plants; Al-Duwalia Centre Project; Al-Mutahida Market; Al-Maseel Market; Al-Kabeer Market; Al-Watiya Market; Kuwait Market; Block 11 (Kuwait Magic); Al-Farwaniya Slaughterhouse; Al-Wataniya Market; Al-Duwali Golf Club; Al-Safat Market; Al-Manakh Market; Al-Duwalia Building Property; Meat and Vegetable Market in Al-Jleeb; Al-Jahra Slaughterhouse; Souq Al-Mubarakiya; Al-Ahmadi Slaughterhouse; Meat and Vegetable Market in Al-Jahra ‘Al-Khaima Mall and Central Fruit and Vegetable Market (Al-Sulaibiya.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

