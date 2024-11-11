Egypt - Knauf Egypt, a leader in modern construction systems and solutions, has formed a strategic partnership with Hassan Allam Construction, one of Egypt and the Middle East's largest construction companies, as per an emailed press release.

The partnership aims to drive transformative progress in the construction and building sector.

Under this agreement, Knauf Egypt will supply Hassan Allam with essential materials for modern construction, including gypsum boards, metal sections, accessories, putty, cement boards, and other building systems.

The company will also provide technical support for over 100 projects in the coming period.

This collaboration aligns with Knauf Egypt's vision to deliver globally standardized, high-quality products to the Egyptian market, emphasizing innovation and sustainability in modern construction.

It also supports Egypt Vision 2030, with a growing focus on green building practices and sustainable investments across residential, commercial, healthcare, and various other projects.

In line with these goals, Knauf is currently establishing a third factory using the latest technologies to meet local and regional demand.

The company has also invested €600,000 in two training centers, which annually train approximately 4,000 construction specialists through free courses, in cooperation with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

