Kenya plans to lease the operations and management of five major ports through a 1.4 trillion Kenyan shillings ($10 billion) public private partnership (PPP) programme.

Kenya Development Corporation (KDC), a development finance institution, has disclosed the Kenya Kwanza administration is scouting for private players to operate and maintain sections of Kilindini Harbour, Dongo Kundu Port, Lamu Port, Kisumu Port and Shimoni Fisheries Port, Business Daily newspaper reported.

“The ports will be leased/concessioned to private operators with a landlord-type port management system,” KDC said in its proposition to potential investors.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and the Lapsset Corridor Development Authority have been designated as the implementing agencies of the planned leasing, the newspaper said.

