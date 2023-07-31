The governments of Kenya and Uganda have signed a contract to finalise joint resource mobilisation in the next four months to secure funds for the extension of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Funding will be sought for a railway line from Naivasha to Malaba to Kampala and from Kampala to Kasese-Mpondwe with a branch line from Bihanga to Mirama Hills, Business Daily newspaper reported.

Uganda Transport Minister Katumba Wamala and his Kenyan counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen signed the agreement for a joint search for funds, which may include loans or public-private partnerships.

In addition, the two governments signed a deal to increase rail usage to haul Uganda cargo using SGR in the coming months.

