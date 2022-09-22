AMMAN — The transport sector in the Kingdom is "a promising investment hub" that can serve citizens and society, Minister of Transport Wajih Azaizeh said on Tuesday.

Receiving Vice President of the World Bank's Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency Hiroshi Matano, Azaizeh stressed the importance of enhancing investment opportunities and partnership with the private sector to develop the transport sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Both sides also reviewed several issues of mutual interest in the transport sector, with a focus on the support programme of the World Bank to include development plans covering all aspects of the transport sector.

Attendees praised the World Bank's efforts in helping the Kingdom economically, calling for investors to start projects in Jordan's transport sector, specifically in the rail industry.

