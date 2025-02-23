Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the investment arm of Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), has invited expressions of interest (EOI) to build, operate and transfer Aqaba New Silica Terminal under a 20-year concession period, according to Dubai-based project intelligence news portal MEED.



ADC is looking to establish a public-private partnership (PPP) project to handle silica by reusing the existing cement terminal facilities. The project consists of rehabilitating the existing facilities previously used for handling cement and Mu’tah floating berth under a build–operate–transfer (BOT) agreement.



Firms that submit a fully completed EOI application will receive a formal request for qualifications (RFQ) and the project information memorandum.



Only short-listed qualified bidders can participate in the formal tender process, according to Dubai-based project intelligence portal MEED.



The last date for the EOI form submission is March 2, 2025.



ADC is owned by the government of Jordan and ASEZA. Its assets include the ports of Jordan, Aqaba’s airport and strategic parcels of land covering most of the 375 sq km Aqaba zone, as well as key utility and infrastructure development/management rights within Aqaba Special Economic Zone.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

