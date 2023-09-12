Jordan is planning to expand the existing cargo facility at its Queen Alia International Airport in Amman following a steady rise in business, newspaper said on Tuesday.

Minister of Public Works, Housing and Transport Ahmad Maher Abul Samen, who visited the airport on Monday, said designs for the expansion work would be prepared and will accommodate all freight operators.

The Arabic language daily Addustour and other newspapers said Abul Samen stressed that the project must be completed as soon as possible to end crowding at the facility due to heavy queuing by the cargo companies.

“The new facility must have space for all companies involved in freight at the airport…they need to be accommodated so they will move from their temporary offices and business is conducted in an orderly manner,” the Minister said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

