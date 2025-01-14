Jordan has invited investors to build a new central market to replace the old Souk in the Northern Irbid city.

The project was published on the new “Invest in Jordan” portal at the weekend and the cost of phase 1 is estimated at around 32 million Jordanian dinars ($45 million).

The new market will be built on an area of round 900,000 square metres and it will serve the city and several nearby towns and villages.

According to the report, the project wall comprise 4 main buildings, car parks, warehouses, waste management facilities, a mosque and other facilities.

