Iraq expects to complete four new residential cities approved by the Cabinet within three to five years while it is pursuing plans to construct a total 15 cities, an official has said.

The Construction and Housing Ministry is studying the remaining projects in various governorates, Ministry spokesman Nabil Al-Saffar said, quoted by Iraq’s Aliqtisad News network on Sunday.

“These cities will largely contribute to tackling Iraq’s housing problem…” Saffar said.

Officials said in early October the four approved cities are Al-Jawahiry in the capital Baghdad, AlGazlany in the Northern Nineveh Governorate, Dhefef Karbala in Karbala governorate and Al-Janaen in Babylon governorate.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.