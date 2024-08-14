Iraq’s Nasiriyah International Airport project, located in Dhi Qar Province, is currently 30 percent complete, with a 70 percent completion rate targeted by the end of this year, a report by Iraqi News Agency (INA) said.

The report said the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office is closely monitoring the project's progress to ensure its completion and inauguration by next year.

Covering a total area of 16 million square metres, the airport will have a built up area of 2 million sqm, including a passenger terminal, VIP lounge, control tower, and an airport hotel. The runway has been expanded to 3,400 metres to accommodate both cargo and passenger aircraft.

The report said the airport will serve over 750,000 passengers annually, supporting both local travel and foreign tourists visiting nearby sites such as the Ziggurat of Ur and the House of Prophet Abraham.

The airport is being built by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa