General Company for Iraqi Railways (GCIR) and Italian engineering services company PEG have reviewed technical reported that form part of the feasibility study for linking Al Faw Grand Port by rail to the Turkish border.

Hussein Jalil Al-Khafaji, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport told Zawya Projects that the Iraqi side, represented by Director General of Railways, Talib Al-Husseini, emphasised on speeding up the study and choosing the best routes for railway linkage in their discussions with PEG officials.

Al-Khafaji noted that the two sides have agreed to continue the meetings until the studies and designs completed to achieve the best results.

Iraq has positioned Al Faw Port as a gateway for the transport of goods from the Arabian Gulf, and South and East Asia to Turkey and onwards to Europe.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)