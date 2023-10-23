Iraq’s Planning Ministry has asked other ministries and government offices to outline their projects ahead of the 2024 state budget, including those which have been stalled over the past years, according to state-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The Planning Ministry said the projects will be presented to the cabinet before the release of next year’s budget.

“The Ministry asked all departments to include new projects, those under way and all the stalled projects in order to evaluate the funds needed to restart them,” the report by INA said.

Officials said in March that Iraq has over 4,800 stalled projects worth more than $20 billion as a result of mismanagement and malpractices.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

