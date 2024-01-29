PHOTO
Iraq intends to pump nearly $25 billion in housing projects involving new cities and residential complexes within a post-war strategy to resolve a severe housing crisis, the head of the National Investment Commission (NIC) has said.
Some of the projects are similar to the 100,000-house Bismaya City near the capital Baghdad at a cost of nearly $7 billion, Haidar Makkiya said.
He told Iraqi News Agency on Sunday that the projects also comprise “The Baghdad District” at a cost of around $1 billion, adding that Saudi Arabia could also fund a $6-billion new residential city in Iraq.
“The total costs of the new housing projects announced recently by Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani are estimated at about $25 billion,” Makkiya said.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
