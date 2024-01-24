Iraq has approved a project to build a river front in Mosul as part of post-war plan to rebuild and develop the Northern city, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) has said.

Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani was on Tuesday shown the design of the project to build a front along Tigris River, the agency said.

Nineveh Governorate, of which Mosul is the provincial capital, has prepared the master plan for the project, which is intended to promote tourism in the city, it added.

