Iraq’s Ministry of Transport said on Thursday it has received three bids from international consortia to develop Baghdad International Airport under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The three consortia are:

Saudi’s Asyad Holdings and Top International Engineering Corporation Arabia, a subsidiary of China’s Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group; Turkey’s YDA İnşaat (YDA Group); Bahrain’s Lamar Holding, and Ireland’s daa (Dublin Airport Authority).

UK’s ERG International UK; Turkey’s Terminal Yapı and ERG İnşaat.

Luxembourg –based Corporación América Airports (CAAP), and Iraq’s Amwaj International.

The winning consortium will be tasked with rehabilitating airport infrastructure, building a new passenger terminal, and undertaking operations and maintenance backed by a 25-year concession, a report by Iraqi News Agency (INA) said.

Financial offers are due to be opened on 16 October 2025.

International Finance Corporation (IFC) is serving as lead transaction advisor to the Iraqi government for the project.

Ten international consortiums were shortlisted to bid for the redevelopment of Baghdad Airport, according to a July 2025 Zawya Projects report. The submission deadline for Request for Proposals (RFP) stage was September 2025.

