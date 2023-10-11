Iraq's Planning and Health ministries have initiated discussions to establish 16 hospitals across 16 districts under an existing oil-for-projects agreement signed with China four years ago.

Planning ministry spokesperson Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that discussions revolved around designs, schedules, and costs for establishing the 16 hospitals with a capacity of 139 beds each.

Two of the 16 hospitals will be in the capital Baghdad.

Al-Hindawi said the projects will enhance the quality and delivery of healthcare services to residents in the designated provinces.

Read more: Iraq approves $10.5bln for project deal with China

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.