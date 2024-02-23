Iraq is planning to build a new civilian airport in the Southeastern Maysan governorate within plans by the Transport Ministry to expand air and land transport services.

“Maysan needs an airport given its strategic location and the fact that it houses several foreign companies,” MP Ali Al-Lami told Baghdad Alyoum news agency.

Lami said the project has been presented to the cabinet to approve needed funds but added more studies are needed to determine its location and other details.

According to the report, Iraq currently has 8 international airports while 5 other airports are under construction in various governorates.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.