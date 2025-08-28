Iraq is planning to create an independent federal body to oversee the 'Development Road' mega project, Planning Minister Mohammed Ali Tamim has said.

During a meeting between officials from Iraq’s government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Baghdad, Tamim explained that the initiative “does not conflict with any other international project but complements global trade networks.

He added that it will be managed under federal authority with revenues distributed according to Iraq’s constitution.

KRG Transport and Communications Minister Ano Jawhar Abdoka described the Development Road as “the long-awaited Iraqi dream” and reiterated the KRG’s commitment to ensuring its success.

The talks between the two sides focused on routes through Kurdistan, the exact crossing point into Turkey, and connecting Iraqi cities by road and rail to maximise economic impact. Officials emphasised that much of the route will skirt city centres to limit land seizures and streamline construction.

In April 2024, Iraq signed a four-party agreement with Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar to launch the project, which involves the construction of a 1,200 rail line and a parallel motorway stretching from South Iraq all the way to the northern border with Turkey.

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.