Iraq is considering building cable cars in its capital Baghdad as part of plans to tackle a festering post-war congestion problem, an official has said.

The plan for the Arab country’s first cable car transport follows the approval of the construction of an elevated metro in the capital and new residential cities in its suburbs.

“There is a proposal to build cable cars in Baghdad…there is a need to tackle the congestion problem and end random and illegal building of houses,” said Ahmed Ayoub, Director General of the Public Transport Company at the Transport Ministry.

Ayoub did not elaborate on the project or whether it would be funded through the budget or offered to investors.

Officials said in April the 2023 budget would include allocations for the Baghdad Metro, which is expected to cost nearly $2.5 billion.

